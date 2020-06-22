For African students, e-learning fails to make the grade

“We have six people in the house,” said Mohale, whose family shares a two-bedroom home in the township of Alexandra. “With everyone at home doing their thing… you don’t even have a table to sit on.”

Desperate for space and quiet, Mohale resorted to studying at night for her qualification in actuarial science, but still had to battle with internet access.

Today, she looked forward to regaining the wifi connection in her student room.

“Now my worry is that I lost out on two months,” she said. “I’m going to have to make sure that I catch up somehow.”

Teaching is expected to remain online until the end of the academic year.

Scant online resources

E-learning has been an even greater challenge in countries outside South Africa, the continent’s most industrial economy.

In Uganda, where classes have been on hold since March, a planned rollout of cyber teaching fell flat after most universities struggled to set up online programmes.

Already some struggling families had made sacrifices to buy smart phones — not a priority at a time when many were worried about their future.

“My parents are poor but they sold part of their seasonal harvest and bought me a smart phone,” said Annet Karabo, a 28-year-old social science student at Uganda Christian University in the central district of Mukono.