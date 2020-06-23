Microsoft’s Xbox unit kills Mixer and partners with Facebook

From July 22 users who visit Mixer will be redirected to Facebook Gaming. The surprise move comes less than a year after Microsoft lured popular streamer Ninja — whose real name is Tyler Blevins — from Amazon.com’s Twitch, the leading game-streaming service. The deal was touted as setting off a battle for top gaming talent in the $152bn video-game industry.

Mixer’s stars, including Ninja and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, are under no obligation to join Facebook Gaming. It was these top streamers who contributed to Microsoft’s realisation that Mixer was not working — some of them told the company they were not making enough money on the service, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said Monday in an interview.

“While we were proud of the community that we had built on Mixer, we weren’t achieving the scale goals that we had on our own,” he said, explaining the team decided earlier in 2020 to exit the business and instead look for a partner. “We hear it from our streamers, in order for us to have a successful streaming platform for them we need to have a large audience of viewers that create the business opportunity for them.”

Microsoft got into the game-streaming industry in 2016 with the acquisition of Beam, two years after Amazon paid almost $1bn for Twitch to reach the teens and young adults who were increasingly spending time watching other people play games, instead of playing themselves. Since then, the business has given birth to a competitive field of celebrity creators who play games for eight to 12 hours daily. Facebook Gaming, which began in 2018, took some market share from Twitch in 2019.

Microsoft’s deal to sign Ninja in 2019 set of an unprecedented wave of fighting to lock down video-game streamer and influencer talent — and with them, their audiences — among Mixer, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. But Microsoft’s millions of dollars in spending on Mixer has not resulted in significant user growth. Mixer is in fourth place among platforms tracked by market-research firms StreamElement and Arsenal.gg and had less than 1% of total streaming hours in April.

‘Multimedia celebrities’

Facebook has spoken with Ninja and others, said Vivek Sharma, the social network’s vice-president and head of gaming. Sharma said he is going to let them announce their own plans, though Facebook would love to welcome them. “These folks are like multimedia celebrities,” he said.

Ninja’s representative didn’t return a request for say. Under the partnership, Microsoft plans to work with Facebook on xCloud, a service for streaming video games to mobile devices that the company is testing with users now. The idea will be to allow gamers to click within a stream on Facebook to play or purchase a video game in xCloud, Spencer said. Spencer and Sharma declined to disclose terms of the deal.