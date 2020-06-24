Eastern Cape social development spokesperson dies suddenly from Covid-19

The seasoned government spokesperson was the Eastern Cape department of social development communications, media liaison and customer care director.

His death was confirmed by an emotional social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi, who could not hold back her tears.

Maswana’s wife, Thandi, could not be reached for comment.

Mani-Lusithi described Maswana as dedicated to his work.

The MEC said she last communicated with the “jovial” Maswana on Monday via text messages after he had been admitted to hospital.

“He informed me recently when he was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, but he was very optimistic that he was going to defeat the virus.

“Again when he was admitted in hospital on Monday, he texted me and told me about it. He was in good spirits and I did not expect this,” said the MEC.