How South African burials have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic

The health department warned that as more sectors of the economy reopen and lockdown regulations are eased, resulting in more movement of people, infections will also increase.

SA’s Covid-19 deaths are currently at 2,413 while there are 131,800 confirmed cases.

As SA tries to contain the spread of the virus, funerals are allowed to have a maximum of 50 people attending.

Due to the nature of the virus spreading through contaminated objects, the bodies of those who have died as a result of Covid-19 have to be buried immediately, and the viewing of the body must be kept contactless.