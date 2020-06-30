Ndlambe Municipality closing most of its offices due to Covid-19 cases

NOTICE FROM MUNICIPAL MANAGER ROLLY DUMEZWENI

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the National State of Disaster as announced by the State President Cyril Ramaphosa and the subsequent positive cases within Ndlambe Municipality; the municipality wishes to inform the residents of Ndlambe Municipality that we will be closing the majority of our offices and staff will work from home, return on a rotational basis but essential services (limited) will continue, alternatively private contract services will be utilized.

Subsequent to the recent COVID-19 outbreak within Ndlambe Municipality, the Municipality wish to inform the public that we have acted and dealt with this matter in accordance to the “Occupational Health and Safety Act” and implemented all COVID-19 protocol procedures in order to ensure a safe working environment for our employees and the community at large. Hence the all the staff members that have been in direct contact with the positive cases has been identified, screened, tested and self-isolated where applicable. All the offices affected with positive cases have been closed and deep-sanitised.

Engagements between the Municipality and its labour component has been taking place during the past week to implement protocols relating to the outbreak and to ensure that service delivery continues, but at the same time preventing the spread of the virus amongst staff and the community at large.

Ndlambe municipality has resolved to minimize the number of workers at their respective workplace through the rotation system, staggered working hours, shift systems, remote working arrangements or similar measures in order to achieve social distancing and creating a safe working environment.

Subsequently we encourage the public and community to consult with the relevant staff via email or telephone as per below table, alternatively appointments can be made with the relevant staff in order to minimize walk in consultations.

The following Directorates operating hours and contact details are reflected in the table below:

The residents need to take note of the following important announcements:

Cashiers at Port Alfred, Kenton and Alexandria will be open for two days a week –

Tuesday and Wednesdays from 8am to 1pm.

Outside these days, ratepayers are requested to make payments through the follow methods:

 Pick n Pay

 Post Office

 ATM deposit

 EFT deposit

(All bank deposits can be made to the following Ndlambe Municipality Bank Account No: 53403316037 (FNB) and please indicate your rates account numbers as your reference number). Ratepayers are requested to keep their proof of payment for record purposes.

Bulk water purchases and grave site payments outside the above times can be paid for directly in Ndlambe Municipality Bank Account No: 53403316037 (FNB), use reference no. “01 000 000 000”.

All account queries, payment arrangements can be addressed with credit control staff who will be in office for 2 days per week- Tuesday & Wednesday 8:00 am to 1:00pm.

Service interruption like electricity disconnection for conventional meters and prepaid meters you can contact Mrs D May on cell: 083 700 9133 or Mr Klaas on cell: 065 926 8909.

Refuse removal services have resumed and as from June 25, service providers have been appointed to assist the refuse section that will work on a rotational basis. Essential services such as water, sanitation, electricity, fire, traffic, refuse removal will continue through a rotation approach.

Offices that are currently closed for deep cleansing include the Traffic Department, Corporate Services section, PMU, etc.

We humbly request that the community of Ndlambe to embrace the municipality and support our staff that will be working in service delivery services sections and front-line staff.

Expect delays but be assured that as a caring municipality we want to ensure you that service delivery is very important to the community but at the same time we want to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 disease as far possible.

