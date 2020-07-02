Taxi blockade in protest over unregistered taxis

Taxis temporarily blocked the thoroughfare through Port Alfred’s Jester Mall / Post Office parking lot this morning, in a sequel to a dispute in 2018 over unregistered taxis, when they did the same thing. Some shoppers were frustrated to find themselves parked in until the Ndlambe traffic department arrived and got the taxis to move. Municipal spokesman Cecil Mbolekwa confirmed that the reason for the blockade by members of the local taxi association was in protest over unregistered taxis avoiding the taxi rank in Biscay Road by picking up passengers in the Jester Mall parking lot.

