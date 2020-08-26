Active cases of Covid-19 in SA continue to shrink against surging recoveries

There are now 440,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began five weeks ago.

Although South Africa is at fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 16.6-million, compared to 824,232 deaths.

There are 10-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of August 26, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 613,017 cases, of which 520,381 have recovered and 13,308 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.5% compared to 2.49% deaths in closed cases. There are 79,328 active cases, of which just 539 (0.67%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 78,789 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 224 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 24,094,690 total cases, of which 824,232 have died and 16,635,938 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 95% compared to 5% deaths. Of active cases, 6,572,742 (99%) are in a mild condition and 61,778 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

