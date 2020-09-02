Recoveries from Covid-19 in SA continue to soar as active cases dwindle

There are now nearly 500,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began six weeks ago.

South Africa dropped one place to sixth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, as recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 18.2-million, compared to 862,011 deaths.

There are more than 11-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of September 2, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 628,259 cases, of which 549,993 have recovered and 14,263 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.47% compared to 2.52% deaths in closed cases. There are 64,003 active cases, of which just 539 (0.84%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 63,464 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 240 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 25,943,018 total cases, of which 862,011 have died and 18,222,566 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 95% compared to 5% deaths. Of active cases, 6,797,179 (99%) are in a mild condition and 60,533 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

