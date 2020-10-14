WATCH: ‘Dirty’ cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers’ grievances after visiting Brendin Horner’s family

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the family of murdered farmer Brendin Horner in Paul Roux, Free State, to pay his respects on October 13 2020. He spent the afternoon at Meets Agricultural Union hall talking to farm workers on their grievances about crime in the area.

Police minister Bheki Cele stated , ….”that he understands the arrest of suspects for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner is cold comfort for his mourning family – and that more work on crime prevention is needed.”

Earlier in the day, at Senekal Magistrate’s Court, André Pienaar was denied bail at a hearing on Tuesday, after the State had opposed his bail application, citing that the accused had a violent streak and had previously served three years in prison for theft. His wife broke down.

