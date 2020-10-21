New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question ‘circumstantial’ evidence

Investigating officer Capt Gerhardus Myburgh previously told the court that blood swabs taken from inside and outside Horner’s bloodied bakkie revealed that this was the blood of three men (Horner, Matlaletsa and Mahlamba).

Myburgh said the accused had slight abrasions on their elbows when they were arrested a day after Horner’s murder.

Mahlamba’s lawyer Joseph Kgoelenya argued that there was nothing linking his client to Horner’s murder and that the state’s case was weak and based on circumstantial evidence.

During cross-examination, Myburgh told the court that investigations were not yet concluded and that results of palm prints lifted from the crime scene were outstanding.

Myburgh also conceded that Horner’s missing wallet and cellphone have not yet been found, despite a state witness saying Mahlamba boasted and displayed Horner’s wallet and cellphone at a tavern the day after his murder.

Machini Motloung, Matlaletsa’s lawyer, argued that the state had no evidence against his client and that it was clutching at straws.

Motloung argued that Myburgh was biased in his investigations as he accepted circumstantial evidence given to him by witnesses which was inconsistent with the alibi provided by Matlaletsa’s wife.

“My client’s [Matlaletsa] wife gave police a statement that he was at home [on the night of Horner’s murder] but he chose not to use it,” he said.

“His alibi was confirmed by his wife and it was conveniently left out of the evidence-in-chief. In the absence of forensic evidence, what do we have?” Motloung asked the court.

He argued that his client’s version of events should be taken into consideration when judgment on bail is handed down.

Kgoelenya and Motloung argued that their clients’ release on bail would not cause public unrest and that they would not interfere with investigations and witnesses.

The matter was postponed to Thursday.

BY TANKISO MAKHETHA