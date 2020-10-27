SASSA Grant Payments for the month of November 2020 – updated

SASSA has recently released a payment schedule for the month of November, and are as follows:

Older Person’s Grants will be paid from 3 November 2020 ( Including all other grants that are linked to older person’s grants)

Disability Grants will be paid from 4 November 2020 including any grant linked to these accounts

All other grants will be paid from 5 November 2020

All the top up amounts for the social grants (Old Age, Disability, War Veterans, Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency) have come to an end. The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts. There is no extension to the top up amounts. #SASSACARES

