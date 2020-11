There was a festive atmosphere at the finish line of the 2020 Buco G2C (Grahamstown to Sea) Mountain Bike race on Sunday morning, which saw 450 entrants racing the 58km route from Grahamstown (Makhanda) to Port Alfred. Family members and friends enjoyed basking in the sun as they watched the riders come in, amid constant reminders about mask-wearing and social distancing.

