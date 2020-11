The top three finishers in the 2020 Buco G2C (Grahamstown to Sea) Mountain Bike race on Sunday morning, were Donovan O’Reilly in first place in 1:50:02, with Jason Peach second (1:50:15) and Sarel van Staden third (1:50:19) in short succession. The 58km race starts in Grahamstown (Makhanda) and ends at Rosehill Mall in Port Alfred.

