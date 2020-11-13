Isidingo actress to visit PA as AfroYoga instructor

Inspired Movement will host Khabonina Qubeka as she instructs an AfroYoga class on November 20 at 5.30pm.

The event is called, “Who let the ladies out”.

“While you may know Khabonina as Nina from Isidingo, what you haven’t seen is her wonderful ability to empower, uplift and inspire women through movement and through discussion,” Inspired Movement co-owner Lisa Came said.

AfroYoga is Qubeka’s blend of Yoga and AfroFusion dance moves, all to African music. She draws from her own daily Yoga practice and life as a dancer and choreographer.

“After the class we will create a wonderful space to talk and share and uplift women with snacks and refreshments,” Came said.

The drop-in rate is R90 per person.

Qubeka will continue to do AfroYoga classes with Inspired Movement, this event being her debut.

“So if you can’t make it this time we would love to see you at the studio soon,” Came said.

Share this: Tweet



