Fire at Victoria Hotel Mews spares hotel itself

THE VIC SURVIVES: The iconic Victoria Hotel in New Street, Makhanda (Grahamstown), for decades the favourite ‘haunt’ of many a Rhodes University student, was fortunate to survive a fire that ripped through Hotel Victoria Mews at about midnight on Thursday. The Victoria Hotel is situated on the corner of New Street and Cuyler Street, while the mews flatlets damaged by the fire are two doors down towards Hill Street. Despite the fact that the municipal fire station, situated just 300 metres away, was temporarily closed due to a Covid-19 case, fire chief William Welkom alerted fire fighters and the fire was extinguished by 2.30am. Six rooms are believed to have suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported. The Victoria Hotel itself was undamaged, fortunately.

