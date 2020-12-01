Car smash on corner of Southwell and Becker

There was a serious collision between a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Raider double-cab at the intersection of Southwell Road and Becker Street at about 5.40pm this evening.

At least one occupant of the Toyota appeared hurt and bleeding, and onlookers who gathered after the loud crash called emergency services, who arrived within minutes.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was heading down Southwell towards town and said the Toyota crossed directly in front of him from Becker Street and he was unable to avoid it. The driver of the Mercedes said his airbags had deployed and saved him from harm.

Onlookers said the Toyota had rolled and come to a stop facing the opposite direction from which it had come.

Both vehicles appear to be write-offs.

