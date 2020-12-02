National tourism body cautions against lockdown rumours

The last thing people who have booked their holidays would like to hear is they cannot travel because of rumours about tightened lockdown restrictions.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), made this comment on Tuesday as the National Coronavirus Command Council met, reportedly to consider restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol in areas considered to be hotspots across the country.

Last week, Western Cape premier Alan Winde held a meeting to explore ways in which to curb the spread of infections in the province, including what he referred to as a mini-lockdown.

This is when government introduces lockdown regulations in a municipality or district and allows for tracking and tracing to slow down infections and hospitalisation.

Tshivhengwa said the last thing the tourism sector wanted to hear was a rumour about a stricter lockdown.

“We are here to talk and go into the details of it. We do not believe the increase in Covid-19 infections comes from the tourism value chain.”