BREAKING | Eastern Cape health MEC Gomba tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Gomba’s Covid-19 results came back on Sunday.

“The MEC is at home for isolation as per the protocol of Covid-19,” said Manana.

“The MEC would like to advise all those that she came directly into contact with, to get tested for Covid-19.

“She has begun her isolation period commencing today. She is asymptomatic and will continue with her duties working from home.”

Gomba urged people to wear their masks, keep social distancing, wash and sanitise their hands frequently.

DispatchLIVE

