Gauteng man stabbed to death in Kenton-on-Sea

An early morning jogger in Kenton-on-Sea made a grisly discovery on Wednesday December 23 – the body of a man stabbed to death in an apparent robbery.

Police information on the incident was scanty. Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said the jogger found the man “with a stab wound lying on a beach at Kenton-on-Sea” at 6.30am.

Soci said the motive for the murder was not known and was being investigated.

However, Hi-Tec Security based in Kenton said the man, from Bryanston, had been robbed of his watch and cellphone.

Hi-Tec also revealed the man’s body was found in Middle Beach Road, not on the beach itself.

Both Hi-Tec and police said the name of the deceased was being withheld until his next of kin had been informed.

Kenton SAPS, Hi-Tec Security Coastal and Night Watch Neighbourhood Watch have launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrator(s).

“We are investigating every new lead and leaving no stone unturned,” Hi-Tec said in a statement.

“Hi-Tec Security Coastal is offering a R10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. We won’t tolerate crime in our community, especially not vicious crimes of this nature.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the murderer(s) responsible should urgently contact Hi-Tec Security Coastal on (046) 648-1032 (24 hours), Kenton SAPS on (046) 648-1222 or the crime stop number on 086-00-10111 .

“Please share this post to help us find the killer(s) responsible for this heinous and pointless act of violence. Our condolences go out to the victim’s loved ones,” Hi-Tec said.

