Five lucky matriculants will jet off to Antarctica for experience of a lifetime

“I see this process as the start of developing future leaders with an environmental ethos. So, what are we looking for in the potential leaders to take our country to a better place for all? 1. Does their passion sign through in their interview, 2. Are they committed to community development and, 3. Are they able to implement their vision,” Wagiet said.

Before leaving the country, the top five will join the team in Cape Town for their isolation period due to Covid-19 regulations and in keeping with protocols for a safe journey. While in isolation, they will attend virtual presentations to prepare them for the five-day trip and give them a taste of things to come.

“We have a really exciting, interesting, and fun experiments and observations planned before we depart and of course while being on the ice. This will include working through the Sustainable Development Goals, looking at pollution and waste management with a planned cleanup in Antarctica, calculating our carbon emissions and learning more about how our bodies adapt to cold environments. We have some inspiring speakers lined up who will join us online to chat about first aid, ice swimming and ocean rescues, all before we depart for the ice continent. We are also hoping to be the first group to use the Marine Debris as well as iNaturalists application in areas of Antarctica we are visiting for data logging,” says Musson.