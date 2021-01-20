Ndlambe to limit Port Alfred water supply to four hours a day

From Friday, Ndlambe Municipality will limit Port Alfred’s water supply to 6am to 10am daily, to be able to conserve the dwindling resource.

In a notice released this afternoon, the municipality said the Eastern Cape is still in the grips of extreme drought conditions, and Port Alfred and Bathurst had been badly affected as the main source of water remains the Sarel Hayward and Golden Ridge Dams respectively.

“Over the past two months, every possibility to supply water to these areas has been explored and implemented. Sadly, we have had no rainfall to speak of to supplement our water supplies, and water consumption has continued at the same rate,” municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said.

Work has commenced on the new reverse osmosis (RO) plant for Port Alfred, but production of water from the RO plant is only expected to come into effect towards the end of February.

“In the interim, drastic restrictions need to be implemented to conserve the small amount of water we have available. Thus, as from January 22, the water supply will be open in Port Alfred from 6am – 10am daily only. During the time water is shut off daily, it will be pumped to the respective reservoirs so that when water is available, the reservoirs are able to supply water,” Dumezweni said.

Water tanks placed throughout Port Alfred are serviced daily and residents may collect water from these sources, he said.

He also reminded resident of the current water restrictions in place:

In terms of Section 4 of the Water Services Act 108 (No 108 of 1997) the following will be prohibited immediately.

The use of water obtained from the Municipality’s water supply system for: a) Watering gardens, lawns, grassed areas, flower beds, sport fields, bowling greens, golf greens and fairways, croquet lawns, turf wickets, ploughing fields and the like; b) Topping up or filling fountains, ornamental ponds and the like; c) Filling swimming and paddling pools; d) Washing paved areas, walls, roofs, building and similar structures. The use or operation of: a) Hosepipes, b) Sprinklers, sprinkler and drip systems; c) Automatic swimming pool filters d) Automatic urinal flushing systems e) The connection of a hosepipe or any form of irrigation system to a tap supplying water from the Municipality’s water supply system unless for the purposes permitted in terms of this notice.

Exemptions

1) The use of reclaimed water or water obtained from sources other than the Municipality’s water supply system.

2) The use or operation of a hose pipe or sprinkler systems for firefighting.

3) Watering of plants, trees and shrubs in commercial, state and municipal nurseries.

4) The prohibitions contained in this notice shall not apply in any case specifically exempted, in writing, by the Director: Infrastructural Development.

Share this: Tweet



