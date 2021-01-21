Suspect arrested after robbery in Bathurst

Speedy reaction by Bathurst detectives led to the arrest of a 53-year-old suspect and the recovery of some of the items robbed from a 66-year-old woman in Gradwell Road, Bathurst on Tuesday January 19.

The victim told police that while she was returning home from a business in Gradwell Road at about 8.30am she was suddenly confronted by a man who started assaulting her.

“The victim tried to escape the attack by running, but the barbaric assault continued after the robber caught up to her,” police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said.

The robber took a cellphone and groceries from the victim and fled the scene. The estimated value of the stole items was R2,000.

Local police and emergency services were contacted and the victim was taken to Port Alfred Hospital.

“Within minutes after being notified of the attack and robbery, Bathurst detectives followed up on information and arrested the suspect in Kalikeni Street, Bathurst,” Rawlinson said.

Some of stolen items were recovered.

The suspect appeared in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court yesterday.

