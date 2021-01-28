Traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting boys and forcing one to rape a girl abandons bail bid

A teenage boy’s opening up to his soccer coach about the alleged rape he suffered at the hands of a traditional healer lifted the lid on the alleged violation of four other boys and a girl.

According to NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, the traditional healer, Zukile Douglas Tyobeka, 71, faces five charges of sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape.

It is alleged that between 2019 and 2021, Tyobeka sexually assaulted five boys, aged 13 to 17. It is further alleged that during this period, Tyobeka instructed a young man to rape a 13-year-old girl.

Ngcakani said the boys visited Tyobeka’s house on separate occasions, seeking supernatural power and protection. During the visits, it’s alleged the traditional healer offered the boys a band which allegedly possessed supernatural power and also required them to undergo a spiritual ritual.

“The ritual entailed steaming the entire body for an hour and applying muti on the body. It is alleged he would sometimes apply the muti on the alleged victims himself. The alleged victims were then required to sleep naked on Tyobeka’s bed overnight. It is alleged that the victims would then wake up in the middle of the night and find him rubbing his penis in between their thighs,” Ngcakani explained.

According to Ngcakani, one of the alleged victims reported the sexual assault to his soccer coach which led to the arrest of Tyobeka on January 19. He was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault, however, two more boys came forward and two more charges of sexual assault were added. The 13-year-old girl also came forward and reported to police the rape which Tyobeka allegedly instructed to take place.

The man abandoned his bail application at the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Wednesday. His case was remanded to May 11 2021 for further investigation.

by Belinda Pheto

Share this: Tweet



