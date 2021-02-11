Municipality responds to cause of latest sewage spill

Following the latest sewage spill in Campbell Street highlighted by local residents and businesspeople, as well as sewage spills in Van der Riet Street, Masonic Street and other parts of the CBD, municipal spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa responded as follows to TotT’s queries:

“With the current load shedding, this also affects our pump operations. As a result there are many blockages that are caused by fat traps, in particular big businesses in the centre of town, hence there are sewage spills, but we are attending to it on daily basis.”

