‘Do you have an evil twin or imposter?’ — Inside Fikile Mbalula & Carl Niehaus’ fiery Twitter exchange

Political squabbles continue to play out in the public as transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus reignited their “feud” this week.

It started after Niehaus posted a video clip of Mbalula, suggesting he was an opportunist and inconsistent.

In the video, Mbalula can be heard slamming public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The video is from a 2017 ANC Youth League address where Mbalula threw his weight behind former president Jacob Zuma and hit back at those calling for him to resign.

“Pravin Gordhan must not use the name of the ANC to promote anarchy in SA. He must form his own political party if he is fed up with the ANC. We will meet each other toe for toe,” Mbalula said in the video.