A great weekend for wining and dining

The Great Kenton Wine Festival promises to be a highlight on the calendar this year and the participation of Continental Restaurant and Pizzeria with their three menus over the weekend will certainly not disappoint.

Locals and visitors can choose to attend one or all of the fabulous meals on offer. On Friday March 19 you can enjoy the Skaapkop Langtafel, on Saturday March 20 the Under the African Sky Braai, and on Sunday March 21 the Wine Pairing Lunch, where there are two options .

Adventurous diners wanting to attend the Friday night dinner can look forward to wine from the Peter Falke PF Collection which will be paired with lamb’s head, pap and sous, sweet potato, green salad and roosterkoek. To make it a perfect evening it will be ended off with apple crumble and ice cream. The cost is R295 per person.

Saturday night diners will be spoiled to a truly South African menu which will include braaied snoek (with a secret sauce), roosterkoek and grape jam, tender lamb chops, boerewors, sticky chicken wings and drums, pap and sous, seven layered salad, roasted butternut and feta salad, mustard and herb baby potato salad and smoked paprika butter corn on the cob. There can be no better way to end the evening than with milktart served with cream and of course, koeksisters! This menu includes pre-dinner wine and gin tasting. The wine will be from Leenders Wine. The cost is R395 per person.

Sunday, March 21 will end a perfect weekend with a choice of two three-course menus at R395 per person, which includes one glass of wine paired with each course. Option 1 consists of a starter of roasted vine tomato bruchetta; salmon and prawn stack for mains; and a mini pavlova for dessert. Option 2 consists of springbok carpaccio, capers and parmesan shavings as the starter; a mains of beef fillet medallion served on a butternut mash, seared asparagus and a red wine jus; and then cookies and cream served with chocolate dipped strawberries for dessert. The wine will be from Gabrielkloof wines.

Please select option 1 or 2 for Sunday and make your booking accordingly. Note that the menu option cannot be altered on the day.

Book on 082-782-0287.

