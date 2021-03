A soccer tournament for U13 and U15 players, named The Bathurst Sports Festival 2021, was held at Nolukhanyo Township over the weekend of March 13 and 14.

A total of nine teams from each division competed for the top prize.

“There were top performers who won player of the tournament from both divisions but what was important was that everyone got active and everyone was happy,” organiser Vuyolwethu Sontsonga said.

