Woman killed by car while crossing R67

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after an elderly woman was knocked over by a car and killed on the R67 at Thornhill on Friday March 5.

Talk of the Town asked police for details of the accident after a resident said her domestic worker had told her about it.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the accident had happened at about 7.30am that Friday.

She said the vehicle had been travelling from the direction of Bathurst towards Port Alfred, and knocked over the woman while she was crossing the road from Thornhill towards New Rest, next to the 43 Air School turnoff.

The victim, in her late 60s, died on the scene.

