Residents alerted Talk of the Town about a seal that appeared to be in distress in the dunes on West Beach this morning.

The seal was far from water, high on one of dunes near the dune vegetation and was spotted by residents in the Kowie Cabanas.

By the time TotT got there a sign had been placed that the seal was resting and should not be disturbed. Beachgoers were warned to stay at least 5m away and keep dogs away.

The sign also has contact information for Bayworld in Port Elizabeth.

