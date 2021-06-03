Photography is magic – Bathurst Weekend Diversion

A report from the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) regarding the photographic competition at the recent Weekend Diversion

The photographic competition held in the Memorial Hall at the showgrounds was very well supported. The BAS would like to thank all the photographers who submitted their entries.

There was a total of 147 very good photos on display with a constant stream of visitors to admire them.

Congratulations to Tony Mitchell whose entry, entitled “seeking a wife” won Best on Show. Mitchell also accumulated the most points. Second in the points tally was Alex Wood and in third place was Lizz Briggs.

BAS says; “Let’s keep print photography alive. Come on, get clicking and enter next year’s competition”.

