Illegal dumping at cricket field near air school

During a Mandela Day community kindness project by Niche Café, which gave soup, fruit, boiled eggs and chips to the boys of the Nemato Cricket Academy after they played at the cricket field near 43 Air School, Talk of the Town came across pervasive illegal dumping in the bushes next to the cricket field. The accumulated waste includes garden refuse, building rubble, discarded cables for wiring and other electronic waste, and domestic and restaurant waste including liquor bottles and branded plastic water bottles. The waste appears to have been dumped by people who did not want to drive all the way to the Port Alfred landfill site. TotT has asked Ndlambe Municipality to address the matter.

Share this: Tweet



