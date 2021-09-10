Winners chosen from 67 Photos of the Sunshine Coast

In honour of Madiba month, Sunshine Coast Tourism Port Alfred and Sunshine Coast Tourism Kenton invited people to take part in their 67 Photos of the Sunshine Coast by submitting their favourite tourism photographs.

The chosen photographs were published on the newly launched Instagram page @portalfredgtourism as well as on the Kenton Instagram Page @kentonbushmanstourism.

“We also asked people to like their favourite photograph,” Sunshine Coast Tourism manager Sandy Birch said. “The competition closed on August 30.

“We are pleased to say that the winning photograph from Port Alfred was submitted by Simon Pamphillon, and depicted a stunning, and rarely seen view over the small boat harbour and Kowie River. The winning photograph from Kenton submitted by Andrew Pearce depicted a beautiful sunrise over Kwaaihoek.”

Birch continued: “As the competition was to honour Madaba month, we agreed that Child Welfare in Port Alfred, and Child Welfare in Kenton respectively, would each receive R670 in the name of the photographers who submitted the winning photographs.

“We have notified Child Welfare in both areas and have donated R670 to each. Both Simon and Andrew were delighted to be part of this initiative, and as tourism we are so happy that Child Welfare could benefit from this campaign.

“We would really like to thank everyone who submitted photographs as we now have a great collection of new destination photographs helping to launch our Instagram pages” she said.

