Look out for purple Speedos in town this Friday

Wearing a Speedo to run around your neighbourhood is probably not on everybody’s to-do list, however, annually, South African men take to the streets and participate in the Hollard DareDevil Run, spreading awareness and raising funds for male cancer.

Kowie Striders Running and Walking Club will have a team of enthusiastic men participating in this year’s virtual event. Dressed in their purple Speedos, they will be starting from the Port Alfred Country Club at 4pm on Friday October 15, making their way through town and into the Heritage Mall.

The Port Alfred community is encouraged to give the participants a clap, hoot, or a shout of encouragement when they see them.

The Hollard DareDevil Run is a chance to challenge stereotypes about male cancers and start conversations about understanding prostrate and testicular cancer and how to detect it early for early treatment.

Similar events take place countrywide.

Anyone can enter and join the run in Port Alfred this Friday, as well as donate to the cancer fund.

Club chairman Sticks Stiglingh said SuperSport would come to Port Alfred to cover the event.

