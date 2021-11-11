An opportunity for Ndlambe teens to jump ahead and learn robotics

Are you between 14 and 19 years old and have not yet completed high school? Do you have access to a laptop or computer at home? Do you have a passion to learn about robotics?

If your answer is “yes” to these questions then you should apply to be a part of a new cross-cultural robotics initiative, the One Teams, Two Continents (1T2C) initiative.

1T2C is a collaborative project between Global Leading Light Initiatives Agape Weks and Chicago Knights Robotics Team, in partnership with the United States Embassy in South Africa, Goldin Institute and Rhodes University.

As one team members from Port Alfred and Chicago will learn and apply robotics skills to co-create a solution to one or more community challenges. They will learn and use human centred design principles and propose a solution to a challenge as part of a project team. They will work with industry professionals as mentors to make working prototypes of the team’s solution and submit their proposal to the Global Initiative Challenge, called FIRST Robotics Competition.

1T2C includes a cultural exchange program called “One Team, Two Continents Ambassador Program” where 10 teenagers each from Port Alfred and Chicago will take part in a cultural exchange program in Port Alfred in December and in Chicago in April. The aim of the One Team, Two Continents Ambassador Program is to promote the advantages of pluralism and social inclusion on the attainment and application of robotics related skills by youth from South Africa and the US within the framework of one global competitive distributed robotics team.

This is an opportunity for the youth of the area who have an interest in the technologies they will be surrounded with as adults; a kick-start into their future. The programme is completely free, including all travel cost, thanks to funding from the United States Embassy.

If you feel that you fit the profile, you should apply. The future will rely heavily on our ability not just to use the technologies provided, but actually participate in their development and implementation.

E-mail to get an application form from: academy@globalleadinglight.org

Or apply to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfzh3aDUoINa2hc4ss4UMXYUkgOh7ycXuYiA6dVD2DW0Ss6w/viewform?usp=sf_link

