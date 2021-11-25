Bronski needs a loving home

Bronski has sadly lost his companion, Rob Knowles of Talk of the Town who passed away recently, and is at Retreat 2 Eden.

Bronski is approximately three years old, and is a lovely boy who needs a confident, yet gentle person in his life. He has been socialised, however a female dog as a companion would be preferable.

We do not know how he is with cats in general but he did meet the resident rescue cat and didn’t seem too concerned about him. Due to his personality, we do not advise a family with small children.

Although out of the area adoption will be considered, due to his personality it would be beneficial if his new family come and see him personally.

Bronski is available for adoption from Retreat 2 Eden, Port Alfred. (072) 388 9054.

