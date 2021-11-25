Rock and Surf anglers reel in possibly heaviest catch yet

The second round of the Claude Pittaway Round Robin took place on November 13 in pleasant weather conditions in the morning and then a southerly wind came and blew the fish away, said Port Alfred Rock and Surf chairman Gary du Randt.

Water temperature was moderate but got chillier as the day progressed. There was a 58% turnout from Rock and Surf members, made up of 28 anglers for the day. A total of 107 fish were caught and a total weight of 165.7kg was recorded.

“This might very well be our heaviest catch of all time,” Du Randt said. “With this being said we had a 100% release rate and I must congratulate the anglers on this. We also caught 11 different species on the day.”

Prize giving followed, with a braai and fishing stories shared. The following achievements were recognised.

Biggest in the species: Kob – 9.9kg B Marais; Bronze Bream (JB) – 3.0kg F de Klerk; Black Musselcracker (Poensie) – 0.6kg A Boon; White Steenbras (Steenie) – 4.8kg T Stewart; Galjoen – 0.9kg P Knight; Shad – 1.3kg J Tarr; Blacktail – 1.4kg M Coetzee; Spotted Grunter – 1.5kg B Marais; Banded Galjoen – 0.7kg D Fryer; Klipvis – 0.4kg A Boon and a 2-Tone Fingerfin – 0.2kg A Boon.

Top IGFA points – Team Fantasea on 251 points; second was Team Barracuda on 194 poits.

First sealed weight was 6.4kg and was won by A du Toit with a Kob of 6.7kg; second sealed weight of 1.4kg was won by a count-out by D Marais with a Blacktail of 1.4kg.

Top individual IGFA angler was J Tarr with 21.7kg of fish and in 2nd place was B Marais with 17.9kg of fish. These two also were the top senior anglers. Ladies’ winner with 6.8kg was M du Randt and 2nd was A Boon with 1.2kg. Masters section was won by T Stewart with 10.6kg and 2nd was D Marais with 10.2kg. The grand masters winner with 1.8kg fish was R Yendall and 2nd was G Botha with 1.0kg.

The heaviest fish released was a Kob of 9.9kg by B Marais with the 2nd heaviest of 7.1kg by D. Marais – father and son combo. The most unique fish caught was A 2-Tone Fingerfin by A Boon. R Coates won the reel service draw and J de Vos won the Preston’s lucky draw.

Rock and Surf thanks their sponsors: BUCO Port Alfred; the Stewart Family; Feathers Farm; GBS Mutual Bank; Kekkel en Kraai Port Alfred; Kowie Toyota; Multi Security, Ocean Basket; Pick n Pay; Rosehill SuperSpar; Sports ‘n All; The Little Brewery on the River; Leach Pharmacy; Debonairs/Fishaways; Jack Paint & Hardware; The Bearded Butcher; Niche; Prestons; Bruce Amos; Lekker Braai; Wharf Street Fruit & Veg; Reelman; Kenny’s Metal Works; Kowie Hardware; Fish-SA, Andy’s Service Centre; Wharf Street Frit & Veg.

Should you wish to become a sponsor or a member please contact Gary du Randt on 082-324-9448 to arrange a meeting, or e-mail supercybizpc@telkomsa.net. The next fixture takes place on December 16 and it is the Build It pairs compo. The venue is Kasouga left and right commencing at 6am with weigh-in at 4pm.

See the Facebook page Port Alfred Rock & Surf for more details and upcoming events and pictures and latest news regarding members and activities.

