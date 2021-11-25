Bonsai Club annual show

On December 3 and 4 the Sunshine Coast Bonsai Club will host their popular annual show at the Girl Guide Hall in Port Alfred.

The 2021 theme is the development of bonsai trees over time. The trees on display will be grouped into various stages of training, to show how a bonsai is created. All are invited to come and learn about the art of growing bonsai and to view the demonstrations held by David Brewis on Saturday December 4.

Bonsai starter trees, pots and equipment will be on sale, and all who are interested to join this amazingly fulfilling hobby for young and old can ask for club membership forms to join in 2022.

Show hours are from 10am to 4pm Friday and Saturday. All are welcome. See advert for contact details.

