‘New road’ is actually groundworks for bulk sewer line

The municipality has responded to speculation that a new road was being built in Station Hill overlooking Wharf Street.

One of the first residents to question the construction activity was Dave Macgregor, who took a video last Tuesday and sent it to TotT.

He said trees were being chopped down and it looked like a new road was being cut.

Since then other residents have queried what was happening, also thinking a road was being built.

Municipal spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa eventually responded to TotT’s queries today.

“There is an upgrade of internal bulk sewer and reticulation project at Station Hill. The project is implemented by Ndlambe Municipality, the contractor is working for this purpose.”

He assured it was not a new road.

