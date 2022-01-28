Ndlambe mayor congratulates matric class of 2021

Ndlambe mayor Siphozaki Dyakala issued the following statement: “As the Mayor of Ndlambe municipality I would like to congratulate the matric class of 2021 who have worked hard regardless of the constraints that they were faced with, with the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The pass rate proves that they, together with the teachers have gone an extra mile. To the learners that have not made it, do not give up. To the top achievers well done and thank you for putting Ndlambe on the map of top achievers. Good luck to you all with your future endeavours and keep on making us proud.”

The results for high schools in Ndlambe:

Kuyasa Combined 95.2%

Port Alfred High School 95.1%

El Shaddai Christian Academy 90%

Ikamvalesizwe 76.74%

Nomzamo Secondary 62.12%

Nompucuko Combined 60%

Ukhanyo Secondary 55.07%

Alexandria High 52.17%

Velile Secondary 50.67%

