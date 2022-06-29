Youth in focus for Makana’s Two-Day Golf Tournament

A weekend of golf at one of South Africa’s top golf courses while seeing the best attractions of the Eastern Cape is on the cards for golf enthusiasts this weekend. Their participation will also afford children from the rural village of Riebeeck East a golf day to inspire their career prospects and learn invaluable life lessons on the golf course.

Golfers will be descending on Makhanda on 2 July 2022 to tee off at Makana Tourism’s Two-day Golf Classic Tournament taking place at The Belmont Golf Club. Golfers stand a chance of winning prizes, from cash to safari getaways, to the value of R20 000.

At the competition’s inaugural event last year, proceeds from the fundraising event benefited The Belmont Golf Club and The Royal Port Alfred Golf Club’s respective Caddie Academies. The contribution was geared to creating life-changing caddie opportunities. This year, Makana Tourism will continue these efforts by working with the Belmont Golf Club and its caddies to treat children from Riebeek East to a golf outing on Saturday, 2 July 8 a.m. at the Belmont Golf Club.

According to Makana Tourism’s Acting Director, Prudence Mini, these children attend the Riebeeck East Combined School and also participate in an afternoon programme called the Hands on Project, coordinated by local resident, Yolande Delport. Delport is a mosaic artist and creative facilitator for Africa Aplus. The Hands on Project was established in 2002 and provides art activities, building eco-benches and decorating them with mosaic.

“This golf outing is aimed to expose 25 Riebeeck East Combined School learners to a tourist attraction and additionally teach them a new sport that they would have never been exposed to previously. Children have already illustrated a keen attitude to learning new skills at the Hands on Project, which has recently unveiled a mosaic community project – aimed at making Riebeeck East the mosaic corner of the Eastern Cape,” said Mini.

“We are therefore so proud to be working with the Hands on Project to provide these learners with more opportunities and further support their skills development programme so they can touch more young lives.

“We, however, cannot do it alone and hope that we can motivate more businesses to follow suit in support of local youth empowerment, especially during Youth Month.”

Delport said she was excited about the initiative. “This is an absolutely wonderful initiative, especially for children from such a neglected, impoverished rural community.”

Riebeek East’s Ward Councillor, Phumelele Peter said that the golfing day would provide an ideal recreational space for the children, as many of the Riebeeck East youth participated in drug and criminal activities. “The area also has an issue of high unemployment, and most of the parents support their households with social grants, ” Peter said.

Belmont Golf Club Manager, Deon van Deventer, said that they were proud to be associated with Makana Tourism in hosting this annual golf challenge. “The course is in excellent condition and players will love our greens, which are rated in the top 20 in South Africa. We are also very happy to help expose kids to the game of golf and our facilities can be used for this purpose,” he said.

Van Deventer added that this year’s two-day golf challenge promises to be even bigger and better compared to last year’s inaugural event. “Don’t miss out on a fabulous golf weekend. There are lots of prizes to be won by all levels of golfers, so get your four balls entered,” he said.

Businesses can also join this life-changing community drive by committing their staff to sign up for the Makana Tourism Two Day Golf Classic or sponsor a hole or more on the golf course and give away promotional prizes for value-added marketing. For more information, interested businesses can email director@grahamstown.co.za or call 046 622 3241.

