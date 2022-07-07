Even heroes need a hero

NSRI keeping beach lovers safe along 150km of coastline

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue station in Port Alfred is one of the most effective and fastest responding in South Africa. However, theft and vandalism at the organisation’s base have threatened to scupper their important work. Enter Multi Security and Border Kei Smart Home Solutions, who recently joined forces to hand over R15 000 worth of security installations for the building and grounds.

Multi Security sponsored four CCTV cameras costing an estimated R15000 at the local National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday, June 14. Border Kei Smart Home Solutions were sponsored the installation of the equipment at the NSRI’s station 11, adjacent to the Port Alfred River & Ski Boat Club.

Multi Security owner, Clinton Millard, said the sponsorship comes after the theft of equipment from the station had hampered NSRI volunteers in their duties. The CCTV installations would help safeguard the base.

“These installations are for the building’s security to help safeguard it if any incidents happen on the base,” Millard said.

“As a waterman myself, it is a cause very close to my heart because they do so much good for the community and they’re always available. They’re one of the fastest responding NSRI stations in the country and they are a key force in Port Alfred for the safety of our rivers, beaches and sea life,” Millard added.

The base’s new station commander, Christopher Pike, says he aims to make sure the communities they serve along 150km of coastline know about the work the NSRI does. This includes all marine, river and other water related emergencies, from Woody Cape in the west to Hamburg in the east. The area includes Cannon Rocks, Boknes, Bushmans, Kenton, Port Alfred, Kleinemonde, Fish River, Keiskamma River and all the rivers and dams in the area. Pike said the theft of water pipes and electrical fittings, and general vandalism of these systems, had reduced the efficiency of the rescue base in serving the community.

“The sponsorship will help in keeping the rescue vessels safe and further ensure that the rescue facility is always at 100% readiness,” Pike said.

Currently, the station has 26 volunteers. They anticipate a new intake of volunteers later in the year, around August.

The direct emergency number for the station is 082 990 5971.

