Bushveld adventure, views right on your doorstep

Mansfield Private Reserve situated along the Kowie River, just a 20 minute drive from Port Alfred offers an extraordinary bushveld adventure with its newly refurbished site.

The 3-star reserve has three rustic farm-style accommodation sites on offer.

The Lodge, which sleeps up to eight people, is a self-contained farmhouse with a private swimming pool and braai area. It’s ideal for a family getaway.

Eagle’s Nest is a private log cabin with panoramic views over the Kowie River, ideal for a couple or friends looking for adventure.

The four-sleeper Cottage is an open-plan layout with fully equipped kitchen and lounge. The living area opens on to a private stoep with a braai area as well.

The private game reserve is now under new management: Werner and Nicole Erasmus took over in 2020. During the past six months, the reserve has been undergoing several upgrades. With recent renovations, visitors enjoy comfort, rest and relaxation while having the adventure of their lives. The couple said the Covid-19 lockdown had been tough and had affected the tourism sector severely. However, business had been picking up since the easing of restrictions.

The game reserve has plenty of activities on offer including hiking, game drives and birding, which is very popular among visitors.

Then there is Black Rock, an ideal wedding venue with a kiddies play area which also has fishing and a camping site.

When River Hotels, which currently employs 174 staff in Port Alfred, took over the resort, the farmhouse was converted into a lodge and the whole site refurbished into a fully fledged holiday destination.

Currently, the reserve has a number of specials on accommodation and game drives. COntact them at 0861 748 374 or reservations@riverhotels.com for more information.

