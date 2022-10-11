Neighbourhood shooting rocks Makhanda suburb

An assassination-type shooting has shaken the residents of a Makhanda suburb.

Residents in Sunnyside reported hearing what sounded like gunshots around 8pm on Tuesday 4 October.

“There were maybe about five shots,” a concerned resident told Talk of the Town. “Then I heard someone shouting from that area and someone said a person had been shot.”

“It sounded a lot like intentional directed shooting, not random or defensive, which is what has been bothering me,” said the resident. “Plus a man shouting afterwards.”

Later, a person in the area posted on social media that their neighbour had been shot and said they were very worried that crime was getting out of hand there.

TOTT has received confirmation of a shooting in the area. South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Office Majola Nkohli said, “Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of murder after a 27-year-old man was found dead inside a white Nissan Qashqai at the corner of Wright and Ogilvie streets in Makhanda.”

Nkohli said the deceased, later identified as Thandile Valashiya (27), had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said. “Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Nethaneel Gabriel on 082 301 9071 / 083 468 7063.

