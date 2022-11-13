Festive finish for tenth G2C

The cyclists who completed the 2022 BUCO G2C mountain bike race last Sunday enjoyed a hero’s welcome at the event’s new Port Alfred Country Club finish. An enthusiastic crowd lined BUCO’s colourful finishing chute to cheer cyclists to the finish with an MC to match the excitement.

The 10th edition of the Cycling SA sanctioned race saw 276 mountain bikers (75km and 58km), e-bikes and gravel bikes (58km) set off from outside the BUCO warehouse in Makhanda’s Industrial Area.

First in were the top 58km riders with Victor Olckers completing the course in a cracking 2:03:34. The Junior (he’s 18) was followed by 15-year-old Alessandro Fanicchi in 2:04:21 and Junior Rowan Farrell (17) in 2:11:26.

First woman in the 58km was Junior Juane van Zyl (15) in 2:41:16. Master Angela Teeling-Smith was next in 2:42:42, followed by Master Marisa Ferraris (2:43:09).

Sidney Strydom won the Men’s 75km in 2:27:43, followed by multiple former winner, Subvet Jason Peach (2:32:46) and Vet (49) Donovan O’Reilly (2:33:16)

Senior Rouise Snyman (24) was the first woman home in the 75km in 3:22:22. Second was Veteran Lizelle Truter (3:51:06 and third Subvet Adri Sonnekus (3:59:52)

E-Bike 58km Men’s winner was Great Grand Master Pieter Labuschagne (he’s 71) in 2:03:33 and in the Women’s, Grand Master Anne Pienaar finished in 2:20:24.

Grand Master Ian Walland won the Gravel Bike 58km category in 2:27:02.

Lorraine Maree (58km) has done every GG2C since the event’s inception and so it was a special moment for her as she triumphantly crossed the finish, holding up 10 fingers on both hands

Cycle Asylum – who also provided the six-week Zero to G2C Hero training programme that we published in Talk of the Town in the lead-up to the race – sponsored a bicycle for the lucky draw.

BUCO staff from Makhanda, Port Alfred and Kenton were out in full force to support the cyclists, at their water table on the route ad especially at the finish where cyclists enjoyed cold drinks from Twizza before heading across to the Spur caravan, MM Coffee Lab, or straight upstairs to the Country Club’s comfortable lounge and verandah. As MC, Algoa FM Sports Editor Neil Bisseker kept a lively buzz going throughout the morning.

Organisers Makana Residents Association (MRA) can mark off another successful event in their third year of hosting the G2C and cyclists can be proud that efforts will also benefit the Port Alfred SPCA.

MRA chairperson Sally Price-Smith said, “G2C is a special event in the Grahamstown / Port Alfred sporting calendar.

“This year was no different and we were blessed with the most glorious weather, no serious injuries and lots of smiling faces at the finish line – which for me is the best measure of a successful event.”

MRA was invited to take over the event as a fundraising initiative three years ago.

“We are proud that we have been able to develop into an event which can appeal to both recreational and more serious cyclists by adding a technical section for the more serious off road rider,” said Price-Smith. “Taking the decision to move the finish to the Country Club made sure that everyone could enjoy a safe and vibey finish in the sunshine. Look out for more developments next year!”

The 2022 G2C is scheduled to be screened on CADENCE on SS206 on Tuesday 15 November at 7pm.

