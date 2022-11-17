Soccer legends play from the heart

The Port Alfred Masters football team, whose players are 35 and older, hosted a charity tournament at Gidana Stadium in Ndlovini on Saturday. From the proceeds, they made a donation to a Nemato family who recently lost everything in a fire.

Nine teams came from as far as Queenstown, Gqeberha and East London for the event organised by Port Alfred Masters.

“We were made aware of the Malini family, whose house recently burnt down,” said PA Masters member Dumisa Siqoko. “We took R200 from the affiliation fee of each team and bought groceries for the family and a full school uniform for the 9-year-old boy.”

Siqoko said they had approached the Department of Social Development’s Port Alfred office and asked them who urgently needed assistance.

“We took a break in between our games and we all visited the family to do the handover,” he said.

The participating teams were Imonti Legends, Marselle Legends, Greenvillage Masters, Bathurst Masters, Meadowlands Masters, Port Alfred Masters, Komani Masters, Komga Masters and Barcelona Masters. Barcelona Masters of Gqeberha were the champions after beating Komani Legends 3-0.

The champions took R6000 prize money and the runners-up R3000.

