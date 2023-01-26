Man shoots himself in chest at Fourways shooting range

A man, believed to be in his 40s, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest at an indoor shooting range at Tactical HQ in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The unidentified man is understood to have been a regular customer.

The incident occurred just before the range closed at 5pm.

He is believed to have been armed with a handgun.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a shooting where a man was found in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.

A source said the man was well-known at Tactical HQ.

Owner Tim Bronkhorst declined to comment.

His attorney Rudi Pottas said: “I confirm that an unfortunate self-inflicted shooting incident occurred at my client’s premises on January 25.

“Due to the nature of the incident, investigations are being conducted and neither I nor my client can comment further.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Orrin Singh

