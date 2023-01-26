Man shoots himself in chest at Fourways shooting range

A man, believed to be in his 40s, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest at an indoor shooting range at Tactical HQ in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
The unidentified man is understood to have been a regular customer.
The incident occurred just before the range closed at 5pm.
He is believed to have been armed with a handgun.
Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a shooting where a man was found in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.
A source said the man was well-known at Tactical HQ.
Owner Tim Bronkhorst declined to comment.
His attorney Rudi Pottas said: “I confirm that an unfortunate self-inflicted shooting incident occurred at my client’s premises on January 25.
“Due to the nature of the incident, investigations are being conducted and neither I nor my client can comment further.”
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo could not be reached for comment.
TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)