Cuylerville lifts Pineapple silverware

By MARK CARRELS

Cuylerville’s cricket family can add some champagne to their pineapple drinks after both their first and second teams came out tops in their respective finals of the Pineapple Cricket tournament on Saturday March 11.

At PA Country Club, Richard Beyleveld’s undefeated 52 and Juri Norval’s 48 guided Cuylerville 1sts to 188 off their 50 overs after they were sent in to bat by Southwell. The morning was breezy and the overcast conditions which would suit swing bowlers, influenced Southwell’s decision at the toss.

The Country Club venue is notorious for being a “slow-scoring ground” and Cuylerville’s 188/7 indeed proved a bridge too far for Southwell who fell 23 runs short in their pursuit of 189 for victory.

The ever-reliable left-hander, Josh van Rensburg, kept Southwell in the hunt before he was needlessly run out for 45. His wicket seemed to have precipitated the slide that saw Southwell go from 90/2 off 31 overs to 165 all out by the 50th over. Frankie Norval’s 3/31 and Beyleveld’s 2/39 stood out for Cuylerville.

Earlier Cuylerville had a disappointing start to their innings when Brendon Wicks was castled by Dylan Kruger for 1. Their top order were unable to fire until Norval (48) walked in and played a responsible innings with vice-captain Beyleveld. His partnership with Beyleveld of 75 runs ensured that Cuylerville would reach an above par-score (188) on this ground.

Beyleveld, realising runs were important to the cause when he walked to the wicket, took the attack to the Southwell bowlers clearing the boundary four times – and his proved to be an important innings in the end that saw his club lift the 1st league Pineapple Cricket trophy.

“We are very happy… we initially thought 150 would be a good total – one of the players actually said if we get to 180 we can defend it comfortably. We were very confident because we have a good bowling attack,” said Beyleveld after lifting the silverware.

At a blustery PAHS fields, Cuylerville 2nds beat Port Alfred CC by 14 runs in an exciting 2nd league final. Kyle Handley’s 50 and Cliffie Dell’s 42 were the innings’ of note that saw Cuylerville amass 241/9 in their 50 overs.

Port Alfred fell 14 runs short in pursuit of 242 with C Japp’s 4/40 and Kyle Handley’s 3/22 being the pick of the bowlers.

The tournament’s 2023 edition closed off with a trophy presentation at the Country Club where players, groundsmen, administrators and umpires received merit awards for their performances.

Tournament president Dave Duncan thanked sponsors and all stakeholders for contributing to the success of Pineapple 2023, promising that new innovations would be a feature of the 120th anniversary of the tournament next year.

Other results

1st league plate final

Sidbury v Rhodes – PAHS A

Rhodes 191

Sidbury 196/8

Sidbury win by 2 wickets

