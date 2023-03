Did you know that Ndlambe Municipality’s own MacGyver, deputy director of community safety services, Fanie Fouche, is a qualified snake handler? He and two officers in the municipality, are able to come and remove snakes from your property. He has compiled a booklet of all the snakes he has caught in the area over the past 25 years in order to create awareness among residents.

You can access it here: DOC-20221209-WA0025.

