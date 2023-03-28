Bushman’s caring community comes together for a worthy cause

When Bushman’s River resident, Lee Luck needed to fill the gap in the amount needed to cover her cataract removal operation, the caring community rallied together to help her raise the shortfall. This was done through a fundraising bingo evening hosted by Bushman’s Bar & Grill (BBG’s) in Kenton on Sea on Tuesday evening, March 14.

The moment Luck was diagnosed with a rapidly growing cataract which desperately needed to be operated on early in the year, her first concern was how she would foot the bill for the surgery. “It was a frightening prospect because I knew I would not be in a position to cover the shortfall,” she told TOTT.

“My health insurance provider only covers a portion of the cost and with the exorbitantly high cost of surgery these days, the balance is simply beyond my reach, so I thought I would try the State route.”

Luck went to the Port Alfred Hospital to get a referral; but the earliest date available for an initial appointment to see an eye specialist at PE Provincial Hospital was for May next year.

“I was given a date for the initial appointment – the 24th of May 2024!,” she said. “My eyesight would continue to deteriorate. It was an enormously hopeless feeling,” she told Talk of the Town.

Luckily, her hopelessness did not fall on deaf ears: Bushman’s Bar & Grill heard of her troubles.

“I have lived in the Bushman’s River area for over 10 years and, time and time again, I’ve seen our community come together to assist in raising funds for a great cause.”

Indeed they did.

“Hearing of my plight, BBGs, who always get involved in the community, flew into action and offered to do a fundraising Bingo evening. I was stunned by our community’s overwhelmingly positive response. Not only was the Bingo evening fully booked, but folks who weren’t able to be there sent donations,” Lee said.

For R100 a ticket, about 50 patrons played four rounds of Bingo with prizes and enjoyed a delightful meal and dessert prepared by Lynn de Pontes and Annie Miller who volunteered their culinary skills for the evening.

The prizes for the bingo evening were generously sponsored by local businesses; BBGs, Ultra Express Robby’s Kushini SPA, Sunset Foods, Besties, Andy Beauty Salon, FORDAYS, Sibuya Game Reserve, and Debbie Hair Salon.

Luck’s cataract removal surgery will cost R37500 at The Eye Clinic in Gqeberha; her medical aid will be covering R25000 of the bill. A total of R8100 was raised at the bingo evening and a good samaritan, Delly van der Riet also donated a beautiful oil painting of Kenton on Sea’s Mermaid Pool for a secret auction that will hopefully cover the shortfall of R4400 before Lee can book her surgery.

The painting was on secret auction and could be viewed at BBGs until Tuesday, March 21. Anyone interested in bidding can WhatsApp Kayleen on 061 361 2565 with their name and bid amount.

BGG’s Beverly McKenzie said it didn’t need a second thought to rally behind the worthy cause. “BBGs took the initiative to put together a bingo evening and raise funds for the Lee Luck Cataract Fund as we felt there was an urgent dire medical need that required our and the community’s support. As a local business in the area BBGS is passionate and committed supporting our community and driving local initiatives,” said McKenzie.

Luck has expressed sincere gratitude to the close-knit community that rallied behind her. “Especially to Beverley at BBGs and everyone in our big-hearted community who have participated and given so generously, towards something I consider priceless – regaining full use of my eyesight, I sincerely thank you!” she said.

