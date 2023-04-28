Alex orphanage in dire need of donations

The Jehovah Jireh Haven (JJH) children’s home in Alexandria is in desperate need of donations and is appealing for help from the community.

The orphanage was started by Molly and Neels Bam over 31 years ago, with no funding nor subsidy from government but have kept the home running with the generosity and support of the public.

The couple have opened their home as a place of safety to abused and orphaned children in the area. Currently, they look after nearly 70 children between the ages of three months and 18 years. They use about R12500 weekly for food, bread, consumables, school supplies, nappies, baby formula etc. for the 70 children and 20 adults that are fed 3 meals a day.

In 2010, JJH was registered as both a non-profit organization (NPO) and a public benefit organisation (PBO). However, the home does not receive any funding from the government. The NPO relies solely on donations and sponsors to keep afloat and operational.

Candice Barnard of JJH says the orphanage has not received support from their regular sponsors in recent months and their coffers have run dry. “At this very moment we are not able to afford toiletries, consumables, bread etc. We are not even able to pay our weekly grocery account,” wrote Barnard in a Facebook post at the beginning of the week appealing for help.

“At the moment things are extremely tough financially for Jehovah Jireh Haven, and we thank everyone for their support. At the moment we are in great need of all the help we can get, especially with all the rising costs. We pray for an extreme breakthrough for Jehovah Jireh Haven financially,” Barnard wrote.

Over the years, the Bam family have used their own resources to provide for the children with the aid of voluntary donations. However, due to the increasing number of children coming to the home and the rising costs of living, this model of operation is no longer sustainable.

Currently, they are in dire need of funds. If you would like to donate to the orphanage, please contact Candice Barnard on 068-260-9121. If you have any items you’d like to donate to the orphanage such as winter clothes, food items, blankets, bedding etc, they can be dropped off at TOTT offices, 29 Miles Street, Port Alfred.

